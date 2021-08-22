60 COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, no fresh fatalities

Puducherry: Puducherry logged 60 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,22,892, while the toll remained at 1,808 with no fresh fatalities being reported. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 121 people being discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 1,20,237. The new cases were identified after the examination of 3,566 samples, the Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said. Puducherry region accounted for the most number of cases (34), followed by Karaikal (18), Mahe (7) and Yanam (1).

Active cases stood at 847. The Director said the Test Positivity Rate stood at 1.68 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.47 per cent and 97.84 per cent respectively. A total of 16.10 lakh samples have been tested so far, out of which 13.66 lakh turned out negative. The Department has so far vaccinated so far 38,079 health care workers and 22,998 front line workers.

The Director said 5.54 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those aged above 45 years with co-morbidities have been inoculated. In all 7.80 lakh people, including those who received the second jab, have been vaccinated against the infection, he said.

