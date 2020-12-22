Top
Millennium Post
Home > Nation > 6-yr-old girl raped in UPs Fatehpur

6-yr-old girl raped in UP's Fatehpur

6-yr-old girl raped in UPs Fatehpur
X

Fatehpur (UP): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in a village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Lalauli area here, SHO Sandeep Tiwari said.

The accused, Ramu Tiwari, had fled the spot after villagers were alerted by the girl's cries for help but was later arrested, he said.

The girl was admitted to a hospital, and her condition was stated to be stable, he added.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X