6 shot outside concert, suspect not in custody

New Delhi: Six people were shot during a concert at an event hall in Oregon on Friday night, and the suspected shooter was not yet in custody, police said.

Officers responded to the WOW Hall in Eugene after reports of a shooting around 9:30 pm, police said in a statement.

"What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot," Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said "People are just trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they're trying to help."