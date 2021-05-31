6 miners feared trapped in Meghalaya coal mine

Shillong: Six miners from Assam, allegedly involved in illegal rat-hole mining in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, were feared trapped inside a coal mine after it collapsed, according to information received from the neighbouring state.

"Information has emanated from SP Silchar that 6 persons from Assam are trapped in a coal mine in EJ Hills. The mine has been identified at Sutnga interior, under Umpleng Anti-Dacoity camp, and search operations are on," Meghalaya Police posted on Twitter.

The Silchar SP had stated that the incident took place on Sunday night. "The district police were able to identify the probable location of the spot at around 0600 hrs on May 31."