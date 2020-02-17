6 killed in Haryana road accident

Millennium Post
Chandigarh: Six people were killed and five injured when their van rammed into a stationary truck in Haryana's Hisar district on Monday, the police said.

The accident happened near Rakhi Shahpur village when the victims were returning from a wedding.

According to the police, the victims were the residents of Chuli Bagriyan village in Hisar district.

IANS

