6 HCs to get new Chief Justices
New Delhi: Six high courts, including that of Delhi, are likely to get new chief justices in the coming days.
While five judges of high courts are likely to be elevated as chief justices, the chief justice of the Telangana High Court Satish Chandra Sharma would be transferred to the Delhi High Court in the same capacity.
The formal notifications announcing their appointments are likely to be issued in the coming days, sources aware of the procedure to appoint members of the higher judiciary said on Friday.
Justices Vipin Sanghi from Delhi High Court is being appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. Similarly, Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay High Court is being made chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
Justice S S Shinde of the Bombay High Court is being appointed as the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Rashmin M Chhaya from the Gujarat High Court is being elevated as the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is currently a judge in Telangana High Court, will be elevated as chief justice there.
