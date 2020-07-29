6 BSF personnel, 1 policeman among 11 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Aizawl: Eleven people, including six Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a policeman, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 395, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 10 were reported from Aizawl district and one from Lawngtlai, he said.

"Swab samples of these people were tested at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) here and they were found positive for the disease on Tuesday night.

Of the new patients, nine have returned from West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Bihar and Assam and two from Nepal," the official said.

Of the 395 cases, 197 are active while 198 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Aizawl district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 215, followed by Lunglei (71), Siaha (26) and Lawngtlai (22) and Mamit (21), he said.

As of now, Hnahthial, Saitual and Khawzawl districts are coronavirus-free, he added.