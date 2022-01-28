6 bodies in 13 days stump GB Nagar police

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have been left puzzled after six unidentified bodies, three of which are of women, were found from different locations over the course of the last 13 days — most brutally murdered and yet to be identified.



These bodies have been recovered from Dankaur, Bisrakh, Surajpur, Knowledge Park and Kasna police station areas of Greater Noida. On Thursday, the body of a woman (36) was found from a jungle under the Dankaur police station area. A senior police officer said that the victim had severe head injuries and it seemed that her head was smashed in with a heavy object.

Under the Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida, two bodies were found from different spots on Sunday. "The body of a man aged around 30 was found from a stalled builder's residential site in Greater Noida West," senior officers said, adding that the deceased seemed to be a labourer and had no visible injury marks and died under mysterious circumstances.

The officer further informed that another body of a man, aged 55, was also found from behind Shankar colony in Village Chipyana under the Bisrakh police station range. Police also didn't find any visible injury marks on the body but the samples were collected and sent for forensic testing after performing the post-mortem.

In another gruesome incident that came to light on January 14, the headless torso of a woman was found from a box near Sector 146 metro station under Knowledge Park police station jurisdiction. The woman's head, arms and legs were chopped off while her clothes were found lying in another bag near her body. Police also searched the missing body parts but they were not found. Also, the material lying nearby could be identified.

Police said that after killing the woman elsewhere, her body was thrown in the area. Two days after the incident,

Greater Noida's Kasna police found the body of a woman from a drain in village Fajayalpur with multiple injury marks all over the body.

With police failing to identify the bodies, most of the incidents have remained unexplained. However, these incidents have created panic in the area with police facing a never before seen crisis.