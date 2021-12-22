6 Bills passed by Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh: On the last day of the winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha six bills were passed on Wdnesday. These include The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Bill, 2021, Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2021, The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Haryana Agriculture Produce Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The Haryana Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2021. The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Bill, 2021

The Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Bill, 2021 has been passed to make special provisions for providing essential services in civic amenities and infrastructure deficient areas outside municipal area in the State of Haryana and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

Recently the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2021 was enacted with an objective to provide essential services in the civic amenities deficient areas situated within the Municipal Areas of the State. The object of the said enactment was to improve the living conditions of the inhabitants of the State. It has been observed that the colonies with deficient infrastructure are not only situated within the Municipal Areas but such colonies with deficient infrastructure are also situated outside municipal areas in various towns of the State. On the humanitarian ground, it is the primary objective of the State Government to provide minimum infrastructure to ensure healthy living in such areas.