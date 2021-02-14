59 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, over 4 lakh people inoculated

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,36,101 on Saturday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.



Half of the state's 30 districts did not report any fresh case, he said.

Thirty-four new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 25 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Bargarh and Sundergarh districts reported the highest number of new cases at nine each.

The administration has so far vaccinated 4,16,317 health workers and frontline personnel, including 16,647 on Saturday, he said.

The state now has 687 active cases, while 100 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,33,451.

According to the official, 1,910 patients have succumbed to the infection and 53 others have died due to comorbidities.

Odisha has so far tested over 80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 22,389 on Friday.