556 school students test positive in one month in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Byelections to four constituencies –three of these assembly and one Mandi Parliamentary constituency and upcoming festival season, have raised the concerns about Covid raising its head again in Himachal Pradesh, a month after weakening of the second wave. More than 550 students in Himachal Pradesh were tested positive in the past 30 days, besides the death of a girl child in Kangra district after reopening of the schools for class 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th by the state government.



"In all 556 students of different government, boarding and residential schools were tested positive for the coronavirus infection from September 27 to October 25," a senior official of the health department confirmed here.

The data reveals that a highest number of 196 students tested positive in Hamirpur district, followed by 173 in Kangra, 104 in Una, 26 in Mandi, 22 in Shimla, 14 in Kinnaur, eight in Kullu, seven in Bilaspur, four in Solan and one each in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts. In Hamirpur, of total 196 students, 35 of them were at Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The health officials, however, said by now 250 of the total 556 who were tested positive have the signs of recovery while 305 others have already been tested negative. There are a total of 1,415 active Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh. One-sixth of these are students.

A 13-year-old girl student succumbed to the infection this month which had resulted in panic among a lot of students and parents.

"She was taken ill after she had attended a marriage function with the family. She got a throat infection and later tested positive," said officials.

State's secretary education Rajeev Sharma said it's true that a lot of students were tested positive and one child also died. But the school managements have been strictly told to enforce SoPs and Covid guidelines during the school hours.

"There is no proposal to close down the schools. However because of elections and Diwali festival the schools will not be functional starting from October 27. The government will take a decision also on opening of the schools for classes below 8th after Diwali," he said.

The Health Department spokesperson urged the residents of the hill state in general and the students in particular to follow the COVID protocol of maintaining social distance, wearing masks, and cleaning hands at regular intervals as the infection was not yet over.

Himachal Pradesh has attained 100 percent coverage of the vaccination first dose and crossed 55 percent mark for the second dose.

The election campaign of both the parties –BJP and Congress are witnessing a huge crowd at the rallies where the social distancing and wearing of masks remained a biggest casualty.