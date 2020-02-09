55-year-old civilian shot dead by militants in J&K's Pulwama
Srinagar: Militants on Sunday shot dead a civilian in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Ghulam Nabi Mir (55), a contractor by profession, was shot at by militants outside his house at Tral Payeen around 7.30 pm, the officials said. Mir was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said. No militant outfit has so far claimed the responsibility for the killing.
