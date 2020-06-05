54-year-old SSB jawan died, tested COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: A 54-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan died on Thursday morning. Sources confirmed that he tested COVID-19 positive and also he was having chronic kidney disease (CKD).



Sources told Millennium Post that he was being treated at a Delhi hospital and died on Thursday morning. The deceased was Naik rank personnel and was posted with the 25th Battalion of the force. The 25th battalion of SSB guards important government installations including the SSB headquarters.

A native of Gujarat, the SSB personnel had joined the force in 1987. "He was having CKD (level 5) with hypertension and tested positive for COVID-19," sources confirmed.

According to data, there are 63 active positive cases in SSB and 25 recoveries. So far nine deaths have been reported from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in which their personnel were tested COVID-19 positive.

Cases in Paramilitary forces

From the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 468 cases were reported since Corona outbreak in which 298 personnel recovered and two deaths were reported. Currently, there are 168 active positive cases.

In the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) there are 105 active cases, 177 recoveries and four deaths.

While in the Border Security Force (BSF) there are 77 active cases and 402 recovered. Two of their personnel died due to virus.

The number of active cases in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is 24 and 177 of its personnel have recovered since COVID-19 outbreak. "22 cases are from Delhi, one each from Rupai and Tezpur. Condition of all admitted is stable," an ITBP official said.