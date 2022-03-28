53 projects worth Rs 113 cr okayed by Haryana chief secy's empowered panel

Chandigarh: As many as 53 projects worth Rs.113 crore of Health, Education, Skill Development, etc were approved by the State Level Empowered Committee constituted for Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. These projects will be executed in 15 blocks of seven minority districts namely Fatehabad, Nuh, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Palwal and Yamunanagar, identified under PMJVK.



While presiding over the meeting of the State Level Empowered Committee constituted for PMJVK held here today, Kaushal directed the officers concerned to ensure implementation of all these projects at the earliest, as this scheme focuses on reducing socio-economic imbalances among notified minority communities by creating the required infrastructure for their holistic development.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that an amount of Rs. 10.79 crore will be spent on six projects in two blocks namely Ratia and Jakhal. These include 14 tinkering labs, 11 multipurpose halls in Government schools, and the construction of two Community Managed Training Centres (CMTCs) in these blocks.

It was informed that an amount of Rs. 47.40 crore will be spent on 14 projects in four blocks namely Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, Nagina, and Punhana.

These include the construction of five Primary Health Centers, two Community Health Centers, one Government Senior Secondary School, 48 Staff quarters in Government Senior Secondary Schools, and four CMTCs in each block.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that an amount of Rs. 12.66 crore will be spent on five projects in two blocks namely Guhla and Sewan. These include the construction of two mini auditoriums in Government Senior Secondary Schools and two CMTCs for Self HELP Groups (SHGs) in each block. Besides this, an old age home would also be constructed in Cheeka.

It was informed that an amount of Rs. 5.32 crore will be spent on two projects in the Pehowa block.