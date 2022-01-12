52 national youth awardees to get jobs in sports dept: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that 52 National Youth Awardees will be given employment in the Sports Department on the occasion of National Youth Day. He also announced that the youth will be connected to Kamal Clubs which will be formed in 125 villages with a population of more than 10,000. The Chief Minister said this during the Blood Donation Camp organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad, Hansi on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti on Wednesday digitally.



The Chief Minister said that a maximum number of youth would be added to the Kamal Club, first villages with a population of 10,000 persons would be considered, followed by those villages with a population of 8,000 persons and then gradually this Club would be established in the villages with lesser population. The primary purpose of this club is to connect youth with sports and other social activities so as to enhance their competence, intelligence, and strength which will further help them to move forward in life. Samarpan Portal has been created for the youth who want to work voluntarily, he said. So far, 1300 youths have registered here. The youth will be involved in social work so that besides being amenable towards social service they are also inspired to indulge in such activities. The population aged between 18 and 35 years in the State is about 60 lakhs. This youth power should be used in sports, employment, government and private services, business as well as social service. There is immense power and energy in the youth, which should be used for the progress of the country.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is working to provide opportunities to the youth not only in the country but also abroad. Today, free of cost passports are being made for the youth passing out of college so that they can go abroad for pursuing education and employment. The government is also providing opportunities to the youth to begin new startups so that industries can be promoted and new jobs are created. The Haryana government is fully determined to take forward the youth power.