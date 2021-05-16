516 districts report above 10% Covid-19 cases: Govt

New Delhi: Despite the claims of the government that the second wave of Covid-19 is "under control", there are 516 districts out of total 718 districts that have reported above 10 per cent positive cases of coronavirus infections. The districts reporting above 10 per cent new cases amount to 72 per cent of the total districts in the country.



As per the latest report of the Union Health Ministry, there are highest 42 districts in Madhya Pradesh which has reported over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 infections. Madhya Pradesh has total 52 districts.

In Tamil Nadu, out of 38 districts, 37 districts have reported positivity rate with above 10 per cent, while Maharashtra's 35 districts have reported a similar positivity rate out of its total 36 districts.

Karnataka has reported over 10 per cent positivity rate in 30 districts and only district of the BJP-ruled state has cases below 10 per cent as the state is divided into 31 districts.

The states like Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have reported above 10 per cent positivity rate in their 28 districts out of total 30 and 75 districts respectively.

In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, there are 27 districts out of 33 that have plus 10 per cent positivity rate, while 25 districts of Assam have reported higher Covid-19 cases as the state has total 33 districts.

In the case of Bihar, which is claiming to bring down the positivity rate to about 7 per cent, there are 24 districts out of 38, which have reported above 10 per cent positivity rate that means 63 per cent of the state's districts have more positivity rate than the state's "official" rate.

There are 23 districts of Chhattisgarh with above 10 per cent positivity rate followed by West Bengal with 23 districts reporting more than 10 per cent new cases. Haryana has 21 districts with above 10 per cent positivity rate and the BJP-ruled state has just one district that has reported lesser cases.

Gujarat has 19 districts with an above 10 per cent positivity rate followed by Punjab (17), Kerala (14), Andhra Pradesh (13), Arunachal Pradesh (13), Jharkhand (13), Uttarakhand (13), Himachal Pradesh (12), Jammu & Kashmir (12), Delhi (9), Manipur (9), Meghalaya (7), Nagaland (5), Puducherry (4), Sikkim (4), Andaman & Nicobar (2), Goa (2), and one each district in Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar, Ladakh, Mizoram and Tripura.