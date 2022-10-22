50% rebate to industrial units using natural gas

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to give a 50 per cent rebate in Value Addition Tax (VAT) to industrial units in the state that will replace diesel generator sets required to meet their energy requirement with natural gas. This scheme will be applicable to entire industries including MSMEs and will be effective for two years from the date of its notification.



A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present in the meeting.

Notably, the use of diesel-powered generator sets is banned in the National Capital Region. Now the industries that will meet their energy requirement from CNG, PNG will get a 50 per cent exemption in VAT. Similarly, the Committee also approved giving a subsidy of Rs.164.66 crore per year to electric vehicle manufacturing companies under various heads, under Haryana Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2022.

The CM was apprised that the EV Policy aims to protect the environment, reduce carbon footprint, make Haryana an EV manufacturing hub, ensure skill development in EV field, encourage uptake of EV vehicles, provide EV charging infrastructure and encourage R&D in EV technology.