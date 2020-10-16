50 died in rains, flash floods in T'gana; state suffered over Rs 5K cr loss: CM

Hyderabad: At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday. Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, officials said at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.



Citing preliminary estimates, Rao said the state suffered losses to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains that led to flooding of several low-lying areas on Wednesday with the state capital being the worst hit.

He has written to Prime Minister Narednra Modi urging him to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for relief and rehabilitation works, the release added.

At the review meeting, Rao instructed the officials concerned to take up relief measures on a war footing to the people who are facing trouble due to heavy rains and flash floods. He said that in the submerged areas, rice, pulses and other essential commodities, food and three Quilts per house should be distributed from the government side. The CM announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 Crore to the GHMC for the relief works under the Hyderabad city limits.

He also announced that it was decided to pay Rs 5 Lakh as compensation each to the members of the deceased families. The CM said for those whose houses were completely destroyed, new houses would be built and for those partially damaged financial assistance would be given for the repairs. The CM clarified that those houses which were built on Nalas (Drains) were washed away in floodwaters and the new houses would be built on a government land. The CM instructed that water should be drained out of the low-lying areas and cellars of the apartments on a war footing and power supply should be restored.

The CM was very particular that power supply should not be given where there is still water in the low-lying areas and in the cellars as it would be dangerous. Even if it means inconvenience for a day or two, power supply should be restored only after draining the water. The CM urged people to cooperate in this matter.

The CM observed that if the flood situation in Hyderabad examined, it showed that the colonies built within the FTL limits were flooded. People are facing problems due to water entering the Cellars of their apartments. Adequate measures should have taken while constructing the apartment to ensure that water did not stagnate in the cellars.

The CM instructed that henceforth while giving permissions to apartments, there should be a regulation that measures should be put in place to prevent water stagnation in the cellars. The CM suggested the use of Metro Water Works and Fire Services help to drain the water out. Rao also instructed the Electricity department officials to make plans to remove the high-tension cables over the houses as they may prove to be dangerous.