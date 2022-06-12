5 students at Jalpaiguri Engg College test Covid positive

DARJEELING: After a long gap, North Bengal is back in news for a surge in Covid-19 cases at Jalpaiguri Engineering College. At least 5 students had tested Covid positive. Out of 5, 3 have been admitted at the Jalpaiguri District Hospital.

Two have been quarantined in the college. Their condition is reported stable. The college has been closed down for the first, second and third year students. The exams have also been halted for the first, second and third year students. The decision is yet to be taken for the fourth year. A RAT camp was organised in the college. No new cases have been reported.

