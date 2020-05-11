5 states become corona free; 15 states show less active cases

New Delhi: Even though India reported a huge spike in the positive cases of Coronavirus, there are five states that have become COVID-19 free after all the corona patients recovered and discharged from the hospitals. Besides, there are 14 states which have reported a dip in the active cases of the virus infection as India completed 102 days of the outbreak.



The five states that have become COVID-19 free are Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar. Mizoram is the latest addition to the corona-free states' group after a sole patient was discharged on Sunday.

After analysing the data provided by the Health Ministry, it has come to the notice that in 15 states and UTs, there is a trend of decrease in the active cases of the

COVID-19.

The dip in the active cases means that there is a less number of new positive cases in those 15 states, which include Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana, `Bihar, Assam, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and

Meghalaya.

In the rest of the states either cases are decreasing or are stable. Active cases are considered as those patients who are being hospitalised and getting treatment. It doesn't include recovered and dead patients.

Among these, the results of Madhya Pradesh are very significant as there is a trend of decrease in the number of patients in the state from May 4.

The active patients on May 4 were 1,979, which decreased to 1,723 on Sunday (May 10), while decreasing trend has also been reported in Rajasthan as on May 8, there were 1,734 active patients, which fell to 1,576 on May

10.

In Puducherry, three patients are hospitalised, while Meghalaya has two and Dadar and Nagar Haveli has just one active case.

The active cases in Andhra Pradesh is 999, Jammu & Kashmir 417, Telangana 417, Karnataka 378, Haryana 376, Bihar 276, Assam 27, Ladakh 25, Uttarakhand 20, Chhattisgarh 16, Kerala 16 and Himachal Pradesh 10.

As per the Health Ministry's data, out of total 62,939 confirmed cases, there are 41,472 active cases in the country as of

now.