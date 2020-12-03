5 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,723

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,723 on Thursday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two patients have travel history, while three infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Seventeen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The archipelago now has 79 active cases, while 4,583 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested 1,32,784 samples for COVID-19 to date, he added.



