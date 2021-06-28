5 mins inducted in NDA cabinet in Puducherry

Puducherry: Ending the more than a month long suspense over cabinet formation, five ministers, including two from the BJP, were inducted in the Chief Minister N Rangasamy-led NDA cabinet on Sunday.



A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, ChandiraPriyanga and A K Sai J Saravana Kumar were sworn in as Ministers by Lt Governor TamilisaiSoundarajan in front of the Raj Nivas. All the Ministers took oath in the name of God. Chief Minister Rangasamy, among others, was present on the occasion. The portfolios of the ministers were not revealed. Lakshminarayanan, Djeacoumar and Priyanga represent lead partner AINRC, while Namassivayam and Saravana Kumar are from its ally BJP.