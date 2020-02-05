5 members of family killed as car plunges into canal in UP's Kannauj; child missing

Kannauj (UP): Five members of a family, including three children, were killed on Wednesday when their car fell into a canal near Chatru Aharpur village in Indergarh area here, police said.

Priya (27), Mohini (23), Shubhi (2), Lado (5) and Krishna (10) were killed on the spot when the car fell lost control and fell into the Gang canal, they said.

One more child, Harsh, is missing and four people injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

The victims were going to Barhi village to attend a marriage ceremony.

A probe is underway, officials said.