5 killed in jeep-motorcycle collision in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP): Five people, including two minors, were killed in a collision between a jeep and a motorcycle in Sambhal on Wednesday, police said.



The accident took place near Kadarabad village which comes under the jurisdiction of Gunnaur police station.

A jeep collided head-on with a motorcycle, killing three people -- Ramnivas (50), Aniket (5), and RK (3)-- on the spot, SP Chakresh Mishra said.

Two others, Vipnesh (23) and Preeti (21), who suffered injuries were rushed to Moradabad for treatment where they succumbed later, Mishra said.

The five people were riding on the same motorcycle, he said, adding that bodies were sent for postmortem.