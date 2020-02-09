5 killed, 30 injured after bus catches fire in Odisha
Berhampur (Odisha): Five persons were killed and 30 people injured, some of them seriously, when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead power transmission line near Golanthara in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.
The Chikarada-bound bus coming from Jangalpadu came in contact with an 11 KV power transmission line, resulting in the casualties, police said.
The passengers were on their way to attend an engagement ceremony in a nearby village.
Locals rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped inside the bus.
Police and fire service personnel also reached the spot and rescued the passengers.
The injured were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.
Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethi said, the blaze has been extinguished and all those inside the vehicle have been rescued after snapping power supply in the transmission line.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kriti starts second schedule of Mimi9 Feb 2020 3:25 PM GMT
The Wild Wild West actor Robert died at 849 Feb 2020 3:24 PM GMT
Paz Vega to star in and produce comedy series9 Feb 2020 3:23 PM GMT
Kartik thrilled about his first action movie9 Feb 2020 3:21 PM GMT
Vicky reveals all on dating Katrina9 Feb 2020 3:20 PM GMT