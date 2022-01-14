'5-kg IED found in bag in Punjab village close to Indo-Pak border'

Chandigarh: An improvised explosive device (IED) and some Indian currency notes were found on Friday concealed in a bag lying on the Attari-Bachiwind road in Punjab's Amritsar, close to the India-Pakistan border, a senior police official said.



The Special Task Force of Punjab Police launched a search operation based an a specific input about drugs and explosives and recovered the bag, just a month before the assembly polls

in Punjab.

It came on a day an IED stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market in the national capital. After the recovery of the IED in Amritsar, the police have cordoned off the area. "...the IED weighing 5 kg...was found concealed in a bag on Attari-Bachiwind Road. Some Indian currency notes were also found inside," Assistant Inspector General of STF Rashpal Singh, who was present at the site, told PTI over phone.

He said experts and bomb-disposal squad members were called to the site and further investigation is underway.

On Thursday, close on the heels of busting a terror module backed by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), Punjab Police had said it seized 2.5 kg of RDX, besides arms and ammunition, on the disclosure of the prime accused in two recent incidents of hurling of grenades in Pathankot.

Police had also seized a detonator, a detonating cord, five explosive fuses along with wires and 12 live cartridges of AK-47 rifles, Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra said here on Thursday. The explosive material was to be used in assembling IEDs, police had said.