5 farm workers charred to death in auto mishap in AP
Amaravati: Five farm workers were charred to death and two others injured when a high-tension power supply cable snapped and fell on the autorickshaw they were travelling in, resulting in a major fire, in Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.
The victims were said to be related to each other.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharmavaram, Ramakanth said over phone that five other persons, including the auto driver, jumped out to safety after the fire.
The two injured persons were shifted to hospitals in Dharmavaram and Anantapuramu for treatment.
"A farmer engaged the workers for work in his field and they were proceeding to the nearby village in a seven-seater auto. Suddenly, a high-tension overhead electricity cable snapped and fell on the auto, where there was an iron cot on the top, and caused the fire," Ramakanth said.
While about six persons, including the driver, managed to jump out, the others were trapped inside the auto as the fire raged.
Five women in their mid-thirties were charred to death while two more sustained severe burns.
The DSP said further investigation into the case was continuing.
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the tragedy.
The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy also expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Netflix announces premiere date of 'Masaba Masaba' season 230 Jun 2022 6:11 AM GMT
Michaela Coel, Paul Dano, John Turturro board 'Mr & Mrs Smith' series...30 Jun 2022 6:06 AM GMT
Mandira Bedi posts a heartfelt message on husband's first death...30 Jun 2022 6:03 AM GMT
Group of Afghan Sikhs to arrive in India with ashes of man killed in...30 Jun 2022 6:03 AM GMT
Cameron Diaz sets acting return with Netflix film 'Back in Action'30 Jun 2022 5:57 AM GMT