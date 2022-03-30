5 disabled students get national scholarship

Shimla: Five disabled PhD Scholars of Himachal Pradesh University have earned prestigious National Fellowship.

The central government's ministry of social justice and empowerment every year gives 200 Fellowships to the disabled students

on merit basis.

Nodal Officer for Persons with Disabilities Ajai Srivastava informed here that this was the first time that such a good number of our students have earned this fellowship.

The students are Pratibha Thakur (Political Science), Mukesh Kumar (Education), Rajpal (History) Sanjay Bhairav (Yoga) and Hel Singh (Commerce).

All the students belong to rural and far flung areas of the state but have taken a resolve to cross all hurdles for acquiring higher education.

In all eight disabled students are pursuing PhD having earned JRF. They include Saveena Jahan and Rama (Hindi), Anjna Thakur (Botany), Shweta Sharma (Music), Annu (Sanskrit), Ajay Kumar (History), Pankaj Sharma (Tourism) and Vimal Jatav.

Srivastava said said that education and Hostel facilities for the disabled students are absolutely free. There is an accessible Library equipped with computers and talking software for visually impaired and other disabled students. The project worth Rs. 5 crore to make the campus and hostels accessible with lifts and ramps on progress.