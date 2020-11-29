5-day working in HP govt offices, social gathering fixed at 50

Shimla: In a major step, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced five-day working in a week for all government employees till December 31 to contain the spread of Coronavirus.



The employees will work from home on weekends i.e. Saturdays. Sunday will remain a holiday.

The night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am daily in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra districts instead of 8 pm to 6 pm.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said all these decisions were taken at a high level meeting, which was attended by Jal Shakti minister Mohinder Singh, Health minister Dr Rajeev Sehjal and minister of parliamentary affairs and law Suresh Bhardwaj, besides Chief Secretary Anil Khachi and DGP Sanjay Kundu.

Thakur admitted that the situation in the state has turned alarming and some strong measures are needed to curb the spread of the virus, particularly the social gatherings like marriages, which had resulted in a sharp spike in the number of cases in Himachal.

He said that the state has now decided to restrict the number of persons at all social gatherings to 50. All political functions will be held virtually.

He expressed concern over the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in the state and directed the officers to take effective steps to increase the bed capacities in their respective districts.

Chief Minister said the state government has decided to increase the bed capacity in all district, zonal and civil hospitals to facilitate patients and to meet out any eventuality.

All the prefabricated Covid Centres coming up in the state would be completed at the earliest.

The government of India has sanctioned seven oxyzen plants for the state. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to identify the land for the same so that they could be set up at the earliest.

The government has also decided to make foolproof arrangements in hospitals by designating a senior official as in-charge of Covid ward for better treatment of the patients. The Deputy Commissioners can rope in private hospitals and laboratories for testing and treatment of Covid patients.