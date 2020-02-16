5 Bajrang Dal activists arrested for vandalism on Valentine's Day
Hyderabad: Five Bajrang Dal activists have been arrested for allegedly indulging in vandalism in the city on Valentines Day, police said.
They said about 10 to 15 activists on two wheelers vandalised a shop in Kattupalli area on February 14.
Theyheld aloft flags and raised slogans against celebration of Valentines Day and "created havoc" at different malls, a police press release said.
On receiving information, police rushed to a mall, but the Bajrang Dal activists escaped from the spot.
Five of them were later identified with the help of CCTV footage and arrested, police said.
The others too have been identifed and efforts were on to nab them, police said.
Two cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint from shop owners, the release said.
