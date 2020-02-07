49 complaints of sexual exploitation of children in child care institutions in last three years

New Delhi: There have been 49 complaints of sexual exploitation and harassment of children in child care institutions in the last three years, the women and child development ministry informed Parliament on Friday.

"As per the information provided by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), 49 complaints of sexual exploitation/harassment of children in the Child Care Institutions (CCIs)/Juvenile Homes/Adoption agencies etc. have been received during the last three years –2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and the current year (2019-20)," Minister Smriti Irani informed the Lok Sabha.

The primary responsibility of execution of the Juvenile

Justice Act lies with the State/UT government, she

further said.