49 colleges selected from across India to establish AICTE IDEA Labs

New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced the names of its institutions selected for establishing AICTE IDEA (Idea Development, Evaluation & Application) Lab on Monday, in an online event live-streamed from its Headquarters in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The proposals for the Scheme were invited in the month of January 2021 and subjected to evaluation by the National Steering Committee (NSC) for the IDEA Lab Scheme.

49 institutions selected to set up IDEA Labs co-funded by AICTE and industry/institution under the Scheme, are located in non-metro/ mega cities and expected to immensely benefit not only the students and faculty in them but also those in the vicinity.

AICTE-IDEA (Idea Development, Evaluation & Application) Lab scheme was launched by AICTE on January 1, 2021 to establish infrastructure supporting new age learning, in its institutions. This is aimed at encouraging students for application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fundamentals on ideas- towards enhanced hands-on experience, learning by doing and even product visualization.

As a common facility embedded in the institution, the IDEA Lab will make engineering graduates more imaginative and creative, besides getting basic training in the 21st century skills like- critical thinking, problem-solving, research, collaboration, communication, lifelong learning etc. IDEA Lab would also serve as an empowering infrastructure for faculty to delve into multidisciplinary education and research, emphasized in the National Education Policy 2020.