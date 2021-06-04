48.1 % Covid deaths in Himachal due to diabetes, comorbidities

Shimla: Taking note of a very high number of Covid deaths, almost 48.1%, happening due to elevated sugar level and co-morbidities, Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines on diabetes management of COVID-19 positive patients.



Dr Nipun Jindal, Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM), said the patients with normal glycemic (glucose levels) have been seen to develop hyper glycemia–an increased blood glucose levels during the course of the viral illness especially in severe cases of COVID.

In addition, the steroids given during the severe COVID complications also contribute to hyperglycemia in such individuals. Hence, stringent glycemic assessment and choice of drugs is a dynamic and ongoing process in these patients.

Directions have been given to COVID care facilities that every patient shall be screened for hyperglycemia with at least two capillary blood glucose values (1 pre-meal and 1 post-meal value) by a glucometer.

"Any patient whose diabetic status is confirmed shall be started treatment for that and put on diabetic diet. To ensure a good recovery in these patients, it is very important that the patients strictly adhere to the timings and quantity advised in the diet chart," he said here.

Among the total deaths due to COVID -19 in the state, people with comorbidities, diabetes mellitus contributed to 48.1 % of the deaths.

He urged that COVID -19 suspects/confirmed cases who are in home isolation should also take adequate precautions and care to ensure that their glycemic status is controlled.

Dr Jindal also advised the patients in home isolation should ensure that they are registered in Himachal COVID Care app and should be in regular contact with their treating doctors. Such patients should monitor their glucose levels regularly and should continue with their medications as advised by the doctors.

Meanwhile, the state government has also notified 39 private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) to ramp up the vaccination drive in Himachal Pradesh.

Dr Jindal said 19.75 lakh people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine till June 2, 2021. To vaccinate people free of cost through government COVID vaccination centers, the state has established many vaccination centers, both in the rural and urban towns.