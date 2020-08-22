46 fresh Covid-19 cases in Mathura, 24 in Agra

Agra: The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be a low-key affair this year here as authorities have banned processions due to the rising Covid-19 infection graph.



In the last 24 hours, Mathura reported 46 fresh cases of Covid-19 while Agra reported 24, Mainpuri 32, Etah 23, Firozabad 33 and Kasganj 13.

The total number of cases in Agra district now stands at 2,445 with 105 deaths. The number of active cases is 271. The number of recoveries stands at 2,069. So far, 92,013 samples have been tested. The overall recovery rate is 84.62 per cent. The total number of containment zones now is 152 in the district.

Mathura district administration has clarified that no processions will be allowed and temples will remain closed to pilgrims. On Radhaashtmi (birthday of Radha), generally a big day in Braj mandal, celebrations will remain confined to the temples. Pilgrims won't be allowed entry into the Radha Rani temple in Barsana.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed the state health department to carry out extensive Sero Survey in several UP districts including Agra, to ascertain the actual infection spread at the community level.