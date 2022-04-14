443 services of 43 depts integrated with Parivar Pahchan Patra: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that increasing the domain of verification of Parivar Pehchan Patra along with maintaining the security of the data is our topmost priority. He added that through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) the government is reaching the doorstep of every beneficiary seeking any welfare services and schemes of the Government. He further added that the State Government is extending the horizon of the services and scheme. Now 443 Services and Schemes are integrated with 43 departments that are active now with Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and 120 services and schemes are under discussion.



Khattar said this while presiding over the 4th meeting of Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA). During the meeting, he was apprised that over 67 lakhs families are registered with PPP to date and various options to ease the process of verification, correction module, grievance redressal etc. have been created so that the applicant does not face any inconvenience. CM was informed that now citizens can avail of government services without submitting any documents or visiting any office for the services such as caste certificate, PDS services, Ayushmaan Bharat, and Old Age Samman Allowance which are active on the portal now.

The CM said that our government has been working day and night to ensure that the lives of the people get comfortable and they get the opportunity to excel and grow their family income. He further added stress needs to be given to promoting such welfare services and schemes so that awareness can be ensured among the common people at the grass-root level. He added that day-long seminars and doubt sessions related to schemes and services should be conducted at the district level so that more and more people can be connected with the Government welfare policies.

The Chief Minister was informed during the meeting that various initiatives have been taken by the (HPPA) to avoid any data tampering for which regular security audits from empanelled agencies will be initiated from time to time. The data will be regularly monitored and backups would be created to safeguard the data of PPP.

On this occasion, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, D S Dhesi, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister V. Umashankar, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management P.K Das, CEO, HPPA Vikas Gupta, Secretary Human Resources Department, Ashima Brar, Special Secretary, Human Resources, Chander Shekhar Khare, and other senior officers were present.