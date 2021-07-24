43 persons held during farm protest: Tomar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested 43 persons and registered five cases so far during the ongoing farmer agitation against the Centre's farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Friday.

Tomar, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said the action against the mischievous persons falls under the purview of Delhi Police.

As informed by Delhi Police, 43 persons have been arrested during the farmers' agitation so far and five cases registered, he said.

The investigation is pending in four cases, while trial is pending in one case, he added.On losses incurred by government due to protest, Tomar said the agitation led to the inconvenience to the public because of road blockage and other agitation activities.