'43 Central varsities running short of 6,549 permanent faculties'

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, it has come to notice that Central universities are running short of permanent faculties as 6,549 posts of teachers are lying vacant in 43 Central Universities across the country.



In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said on Monday that of the total vacant posts, 5,674 vacancies are in 34 central universities belonging to non-northeastern region, while nine varsities in the northeastern region are running short of 875 faculties.

However, Sarkar further added that occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process. "The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students' strength. The Institutions are adopting various measures to address faculty shortages in order to ensure that studies of students are not affected which includes engaging research scholars, contract, re-employed, adjunct and visiting faculty," the MoS said.

"The Ministry of Education has requested all the Central higher educational institutions to fill up the vacancies in a 'mission mode' within a period of one year starting from September 5, 2021 and since August 2021, 4,807 posts in Central Universities have been advertised for which the selection processes are on," Sarkar said.

As per the minister, highest 900 permanent posts are lying vacant in Delhi University, followed by 622 posts in Allahabad University, 522 in Banaras Hindu University and 498 in Aligarh Muslim University. Jawaharlal Nehru University has a vacancy of 326 permanent faculties, while Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University is running short of 36 faculties and the Central Sanskrit University has not yet filled 19 vacant posts of faculties.

The lone central varsity in Gujarat, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is running short of 64 permanent faculties, while Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand has 231 vacant posts of permanent faculties.

Of the total 6,549 vacant posts, 2,252 posts of faculties are lying vacant under the general category, 1,761 posts are vacant under OBC category, 988 posts are vacant under the Scheduled Caste category and 576 posts under the Scheduled Tribes group. Also, 628 posts under EWS category are vacant in 43 central universities and 344 posts are of PWD category.