42-year-old man stabbed to deaths in UP's Chitrakoot district

Chitrakoot (UP): A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Manikpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district and two of his friends have been detained for questioning, police said on Thursday.



Raju's body was found at the Nihi road crossing on Wednesday, Manikpur Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chandra Chaurasia said.

There were stab wounds on the body, he said, adding that Raju was a resident Musiwan village of Banda district.

Two of his friends have been detained for interrogation, the SHO said.