'42 defence personnel have died in air accidents in last 6 yrs'

New Delhi: Forty-two defence personnel were killed in accidents involving aircraft, including helicopters, of the three services in the last five years, according to data provided by the defence ministry in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

According to the details shared in Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, the total number of air accidents in the last five years was 45 with the IAF reporting a maximum of 29.

He said the number of accidents involving aircraft, including helicopters, in the Indian Army in the last five years was 12, while it was four in the Indian Navy.

Providing the details of defence personnel killed in such accidents, Bhat said the IAF lost 34 people while it was seven in the Indian Army and one in the Indian Navy.

Bhatt was asked about details of aircraft accidents in the Indian armed forces in the last five years.

The minister said the number of defence personnel killed in air accidents was more in the current financial year as 13 armed forces personnel were killed in the crash of an IAF helicopter on December 8.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 defence personnel were killed in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. "No increase has been noticed in the number of defence personnel to have died during such accidents during the last five years.

"However, during the current financial year, the number of personnel that died was more as 13 defence personnel died in one Indian Air Force helicopter crash on December 8, 2021," Bhatt said.