42 children among 262 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, 2 fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar: At least 42 children were among 262 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Sunday, pushing the tally to 10,45,471 while two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,377, a health department official said.

The rate of infection among children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years increased to 16.03 per cent from 14.97 per cent the previous day.

Of the state's total 10,45,471 COVID-19 cases reported so far, 90,368 were children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years, he said.

The second wave of the pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 46 children and adolescents in Odisha. At least 13 of these deaths were reported between August 10 and 31, he said.

The COVID-19 toll in Odisha mounted to 8,377 on Sunday with two more deaths due to the infection reported from Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

For the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, the state's new COVID-19 cases remained below 300. The state had reported 262 cases on Saturday, 263 on Friday, 271 on Thursday and 387 on Wednesday.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest of 132 new cases followed by 21 in Cuttack. Ten other districts did not report any new case in the last 24 hours.

The state's daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 0.43 per cent as 262 persons tested positive for the infection out of 60,923 samples. The TPR was 0.40 per cent on Saturday, 0.39 per cent on Friday, 0.43 per cent on Thursday and 0.60 per cent on Wednesday.

The state currently has 2,741 active COVID-19 cases while 10,34,300 patients have recovered from the highly infections disease including 309 on Saturday.

Odisha has thus far tested over 2.28 crore samples including 60,923 on Saturday. Odisha's positivity rate now stands at 4.57 per cent.

As many as 1,34,96,059 persons were fully inoculated with both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.