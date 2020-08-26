40,289 males & 18,101 females died of Covid-19 so far: Govt

New Delhi: Even after several rounds of lockdown, including first 40 days of complete lockdown, the transmission of Coronavirus has continued to increase in the manifold as the total count set to cross 32 lakh mark, while deaths due to the virus inching closer to 60,000 mark.



With 60,975 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total count has climbed to 31,67,323, which includes 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 recoveries and 58,390 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

The recovery rate has jumped to 75.92 per cent, which means just 22.24 per cent cases are active in the country, while the case fatality rate has reduced further to 1.84 per cent even though the country recorded 848 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

After analysing the age-wise mortality data provided by the Health Ministry, it has come to the notice that 87 per cent of the deaths have been reported in the age group of 45 years and above, while over 50 per cent of the deaths have been reported in the age group of 60 years and above.

Of the total deaths, 69 per cent deaths attributed to male, while 31 per cent people died were females as 40,289 males and 18,101 females have succumbed to the disease till date.

According to Union Health Ministry, out of the total deaths, 36 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths reported in the age group of 45 years to 60 years, which means out of 58,390 deaths, 21,020 people belonging to the age group of 45-60 years have died due to the virus infection, while 29,778 people, who succumbed to the disease, were either 60 years or above 60 years.

The number of COVID-19 in the age group of 26 years to 44 years is 6,422 as 11 per cent deaths have been reported under this age group, while only 583 deaths are in the age group of 18 to 25 years and a similar number of deaths has been reported in the age group of below 17 years.

Meanwhile, the experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have blamed the irresponsible and less cautious people, who are not wearing masks, for driving the Coronavirus pandemic in India.

Commenting on the rampant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, ICMR's DG Balram Bhargava said, "I wouldn't say young or old but irresponsible, less cautious people who are not wearing masks are driving the pandemic in India."