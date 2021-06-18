40% vaccination done in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: With Covid-19 second wave weakening in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has ramped up its vaccination drive reporting a coverage of the state's 39.6 percent population. State health department on Thursday released latest data about vaccination coverage in the state, besides districts showing the highest number of people having been inoculated in the age group of 18 years and above.

Mission Director, National Health Mission, Dr Nipun Jindal said 21,88,947 persons have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, out of which 4,38,750 have also been given second dose of the vaccine.

These also include 85650 health care workers and 1,78,047 frontline workers have received their 1st dose in the State. After the launch of vaccination drive for 18 to 44 years age group in the State on May 17 2021, a total of 2,03,487 people have been vaccinated within one month and this number would further rise in the coming days. He said that from the commencement of the vaccination drive in the country, a total of 9,84,687, 45+ age group and 7,37,076 of 60+ age group people have received their 1st dose of vaccine.

In the district wise details, Hamirpur has vaccinated the highest percentage of its population with first dose of the vaccine covering 49.5% followed by Kinnaur and Bilaspur, in which 46% and 45.6% of the projected population of 18+ have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine.