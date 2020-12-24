40 new COVID-19 infections in Pondy, no fresh fatality

Puducherry: Puducherry reported 40 fresh COVID-19 positives on Thursday pushing the total positive count to 37,885, a top government official said.



The toll remained 629 as no deaths were reported.

Director of Health and Family welfare S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified at the end of screening of 3,008 samples and the cases are spread over Puducherry 22, Karaikal3, Yanam 2 and Mahe 13.

Kumar noted that the fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 97.38 percent respectively.

As many as 4.64 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 4.22 lakh out of them were negative.

While active cases were 364, as many as 36,892 patients were treated and discharged so far, the Director said.

Twenty six patients were discharged during the last 24 hours, he said.