4 NPP MLAs extend support to Biren Singh govt in Manipur

Imphal: Four legislators of the National People's Party (NPP) in Manipur who had resigned as ministers a week ago submitted a letter to Governor Najma Heptulla on Thursday, extending their support to the government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.



NPP chief Conrad Sangma, who arrived in Imphal in the morning from Delhi, said the party MLAs will also withdraw their resignation as minister as senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to look into their issues.

He said they will be back as ministers. The four MLAs, accompanied by Sangma and BJP's trouble-shooter and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited the Raj Bhavan in the afternoon to submit letter of support to the BJP-led government.

"A delegation of National People's Party led by Shri @SangmaConrad alongwith Shri @himantabiswa called on me and all the 4 MLAs gave their letter of support to BJP led Government in the State of Manipur," Heptulla tweeted.

They met Biren Singh at Chief Minister's Secretariat here just after meeting the governor.

Sangma, who is also the chief minister of Meghalaya, said they were given a patient hearing at their meetings with Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday, and their concerns were addressed.

"We had meetings with Nadda and Shah, and we expressed all our grievances and concerns we had as a part of this alliance," Sangma told reporters outside the airport.

"Both the leaders understood and assured us that all the issues will be addressed and taken care of," he said.

Shah and Nadda assured that they will personally look into the issues and on the basis of that the ministers have decided to withdraw their resignations, he said. While the four ministers from the NPP quit the government, three BJP MLAs resigned from the party and the assembly. Further, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent legislator withdrew their support from the BJP-led government.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar had said he and his three NPP colleagues quit the BJP-led government because of the treatment they received.