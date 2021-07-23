4 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,525

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 caseload rose to 7,525 as four more persons tested positive for the virus in the union territory, a health department official said on Friday.



Three cases were detected during contact tracing and one was airport arrival, he said.

All passengers arriving by flight have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The archipelago now has 19 active COVID-19 cases of which 17 are in the South Andaman district and two in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case, he said.

Three more persons recuperated from COVID-19 during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,377, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 4,30,415 samples for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stands at 1.75 per cent, the health department official said.

A total of 2,68,200 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,81,231 have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86,969 have received both doses, he said, adding that that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.