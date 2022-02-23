4 new COVID-19 cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded four new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,0012, a health department official said here on Wednesday.



Four more persons recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,854, he said.

The Archipelago now has 29 active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,97,253 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,07,139 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, including 3,02,356 people with both doses of the vaccine, the official added.