4 new COVID-19 cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded four new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the union territory to 9,985, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Eighteen more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,753, he said.

The archipelago now has 103 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported zero COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries on Tuesday.

The administration has so far tested 6,92,714 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,06,410 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, including 3,01,696 with both doses of the vaccine, the official added.