4 men get life term for murdering villager over land dispute in Jhalawar

Kota (Rajasthan): A special court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district has sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for murdering a 30-year-old man over a land dispute nine years ago.

A fifth accused was acquitted while a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the four convicts was imposed by the court.

SC/ST court Judge Swati Sharma on Monday held Sodan Singh Gurjar (45), Ramkaran Gurjar (42), Devilal Gurjar (50) and Chotulal Gurjar (35) guilty of murder under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and pronounced life imprisonment to all the four, public prosecutor Bherulal Bansiwal said.

The court acquitted the fifth accused in the case identified as Ramlal Gurjar due to lack of evidence, he added.

All four convicts and the acquitted person are residents of Nimoda village under Jhalawar Sadar police station limits.

On October 18, 2010, the convicts murdered Badrilal Bairwa (30) of Undel village of the district over a land dispute using swords, iron rods and sticks following which the police registered a case of murder against the five persons, he said.

At least 16 witnesses gave statements and 54 documents were produced before the court during trial in the case, he further said.