'4 lakh hectare under natural farming now'

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said about 4 lakh hectare has been brought under natural farming so far as part of a sub-scheme of the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana and think-tank Niti Aayog will prepare a roadmap to scale this up.



Tomar, while addressing a national workshop on innovative agriculture here, said the need of the hour is to do farming that works in harmony with nature, reduces the cost of production, ensures good-quality produce and profits to farmers.

Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Haryana and Gujarat are gradually adapting to natural farming. More farmers will join after seeing the success stories, he said.

Tomar said Niti Aayog will prepare a roadmap on natural farming after deliberation with farmers, scientists and agri-varsities' vice chancellors in today's workshop and the ministry will move forward accordingly.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said some may have "apprehension that production might decline by shifting to natural farming. Such people after seeing the success stories of natural farming will be able to adapt easily."

Natural farming should be promoted where no chemicals are used in farming, he added.

According to the minister, about 38 lakh hectares have been brought under organic farming at present. About 4 lakh hectares of area is under natural farming so far as part of a sub-scheme of the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana.

A central programme is underway to certify farm fields where no chemicals are used in areas of Nicobar and Ladakh. The centre is pursuing with states to identify such farm fields for certification, Narendra Singh Tomar said.