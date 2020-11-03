Top
Millennium Post
Home > Nation > 4 kg narcotics seized in J-Ks Poonch

4 kg narcotics seized in J-K's Poonch

4 kg narcotics seized in J-Ks Poonch
X

Jammu: Security forces have seized four kg of narcotics from the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

During an ongoing drive against drug smuggling, a joint patrolling party of police and Rastriya Rifles of the Army conducted a search operation in Dhargloon in Mendher tehsil, they said.

Approximately four kg of heroin-like substance was recovered from Dhargloon area, they said.

A case has been lodged in Gursai police station and a probe into the matter is underway, they said.

In last 20 days, this is the fourth big recovery of narcotics in Dhargloon area of Poonch district.


PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X